Best Story in Football Is Brandon Aubrey & His Wife!

MLFootball reported the best story in football.

Cowboys superstar kicker Brandon Aubrey was drafted in the 1st round of the MLS draft, but he struggled and decided to stop playing soccer and use his software engineering degree.

While watching the #NFL with his wife, they witnessed a kicker miss, and Aubrey’s wife said Brandon could make that kick.

Brandon then began learning how to kick field goals and started working as an engineer during the day and practicing at night for multiple years.

After a tryout, a USFL team gave him their starting kicker job. He became a national headline for his massive leg and signed with the Cowboys.

Brandon Aubrey is the best kickers in the league, kicked a game tying 64-yard field today to send the game to overtime.

One of the best stories in sports.

