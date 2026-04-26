An Iranian Appeal to Europeans

A self-described MAGA Iranian appealed to Europeans on X to stop the regime executioners. We are seeing a lot of these appeals on X.

“The Islamic Republic hanged Amer Ramesh this morning! He wrote, “To the European politicians watching us die: We don’t want your empty lectures. We want your governments to stop shaking hands with our executioners!

“It’s very easy to say ‘democracy takes time’ when it’s not your blood paying for the clock.”

Personally, I thought Europe would help us, since the Strait of Hormuz is far more important to them. Why do we have joint bases in their countries if we can’t use them now, when we need them?