The WHCD Assassin: A Chilling Manifesto & Hatred of Trump Admin and Christians

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the suspect from last night’s attempted mass shooting appeared to be targeting members of the Trump administration. He also aggressively shared anti-Trump messages on social media. According to another report, Allen had a manifesto, which the brother told New London police was sent to some family members before the crime.

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche reveals the WHCA shooter came from LA to Chicago to DC — and had plans to target ADMIN OFFICIALS with his weapons He checked into THAT VERY HOTEL a day before the event! “We executed a number of search warrants last night.” pic.twitter.com/UBJ0VgYjNT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2026

The Manifesto

Allen’s sister, Avriana Allen, who lives in Rockville, Md., reportedly told the Secret Service and Montgomery County Police that her brother has made radical statements and used rhetoric that constantly referenced a plan to do “something” to fix the issues with today’s world.

She also confirmed that he did purchase two handguns and a shotgun and kept them stored at their parent’s home, without their knowledge.

She said he often went to the shooting range to train with his firearms, was a member of a group called “The Wide Awakes,” and had attended a “No Kings” protest in California at some point.

In an interview on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing,” President Trump said, “The guy is a sick guy. When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians. That’s one thing for sure. He hates Christians, a hatred. And I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. You know, they were even complaining to law enforcement. So he was, he was a very troubled guy.”

.@POTUS: “The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that’s one thing for sure… and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy.” pic.twitter.com/V367UFYBl0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

He thought Trump was a pedophile. We can thank the lies told by his adversaries in the Democrat Party and the media. One woman made the claim in the Epstein files without any evidence. Her story was debunked, and she later retracted it.

NEW🚨: Cole Allen wrote a manifesto declaring he was targeting Trump officials: “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” pic.twitter.com/85PFwNwltT — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) April 26, 2026

The post-millennial: The anti-Trump comments on social media.

Here are a few of the comments from attempted assassin Cole Allen:

“I choose my own battlefields. Not through my blood, but with my heart. I stand on the battlefield to protect what I want,” he wrote in quotes.

To one post, a reply to one in which another user said that “every single one of these f*cking charlatans,” referencing CNN pundits, “would support the antichrist himself if he spouted enough anti-immigrant and anti trans shit as he rode through town,” Allen said it would be better stated “every single one of these f*cking charlatans supports the antichrist.”

Trump is the antichrist in his mind.

In response to a clip of Trump saying “…I ask questions from the very intelligent lunatics—you people. I give the right answers. There’s never a scandal. There’s never a problem. I give you answers that sold your little problems,” Allen shared a gif of an animated criminal thug character delivering a violent slap.”

In another post responding to Trump calling out the failures of Democrat leadership in California, Chicago, and New York, he simply shared a gif of a man pumping a long rifle, getting ready to shoot.

Allen went to Caltech, was a computer scientist, and a gamer. He had it all and frittered it away for nothing in one night. of intense hatred.

The Dehumanizers Are at the Core of This Problem

“Attorney General Todd Blanche gave the chilling details: The WHCD shooter traveled cross-country from Los Angeles through Chicago to D.C., checked into the exact same hotel a full day early, and planned to target Trump administration officials with his weapons.

“Search warrants were executed overnight.

“When you treat political opponents as enemies who must be destroyed, you don’t get debate—you get assassination attempts. The culture of demonization is poisoning the country, and it needs to stop.”

🚨AG Todd Blanche just dropped the chilling details: the WHCD shooter traveled cross-country from LA through Chicago to DC, checked into the exact same hotel a full day early, and planned to target Trump administration officials with his weapons.

Search warrants executed… pic.twitter.com/9gH6n4pRUJ — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 26, 2026

Allen’s crime was premeditated and first-degree.