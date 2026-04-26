Prominent Nun on Pope Leo’s Embrace of Other Faiths Is a “Heartbreak for Us All”

This past week, Pope Leo XIV has been speaking out against reviving firing squads for death row prisoners. He is also preaching against the Middle East war, not Ukraine, though he occasionally touches upon it. Another issue he repeatedly comes back to is the unity of Catholics and Islamists. Not every prominent Catholic agrees with the Pope on the latter.

Sister Miriam, who is supportive of Israel, is very concerned that he is claiming that Allah and the Catholic God are one and the same.

Islam does not embrace Jesus Christ or conversion by force. Sister Miriam believes uniting with Islam is uniting with Satan. We embrace the people, but not their faith.

She said she thinks Pope Leo wants to unite everybody. But unity apart from truth is not truth. “It’s a great heartache.”

Sister Miriam said the same can be said of his embrace of the female archbishop of Canterbury, who believes in abortion. Respecting and understanding them is one thing, but “not to leave them in their sin or errors.” So, it’s a heartbreak for us all to see the Pope doing that.”