An Outstanding Interview with Megyn Kelly on What Happens Next

If you can spare twenty minutes, I think you will find this interview with Megyn worthwhile. It’s heartfelt and will express so much of what the average American is feeling. She was a friend of Charlie’s , but more than that she discusses what will happen next. Megyn said she has no empathy for this killer and will look forward to his execution. She thinks Americans abandoning religion is one reason we have gotten to this place.

Dave Rubin, who interviewed Megan on his show, asked her how we can foster meaningful dialogue and reconciliation in the aftermath of political violence and division? He is not only talking about the murder of Charlie Kirk. He’s also referencing the horrible things that people have been saying on social media about wanting to kill the right wing people. She’s not sure we can reconcile and she doesn’t want to right now, but has hope in religion.

Megyn said something I didn’t know. The bullet that killed him bounced off his bulletproof vest and hit him in the neck. He went out there knowing the death threats were so serious that he had to walk around with a bulletproof vest. He deserves accolades, not the attacks on his character which are totally false. They talked about what can be done and how we can address the youth especially the troubled youth who are the targets of these evil people.

It’s a moving interview: