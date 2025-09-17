Schumer Wants a Kumbaya Moment As Obama Would Want

Sen. Chuck U Schumer is a piece of work who never ceases to amaze. He went on to the Senate floor to say Trump should be calling for people to come together as Barack Obama would have done. Oh, the irony.

It’s ironic since Barack Obama already gave one of his nasty, divisive speeches implying that Donald Trump is responsible for Charlie Kirk’s death, not the mixed up murderer who was filled with hate that was fed to him 24/7 by the left, especially Chuck.

Schumer: Trump should be bringing America together like Obama would’ve done in a time like this. Chuck tells a lot of egregious lies, but this one may be near the top of the list. pic.twitter.com/fRtaKn21Pq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Bob Costas, one of my least favorite people, is spreading divisiveness and hate, not turning down the temperature.

He said, “Trump is by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history. You have to be in a toxic cult to believe that Trump has ever been emotionally, psychologically, intellectually, or ethically fit to be POTUS.”

He’s not only dehumanizing Donald Trump who is trying to save the Republic from people like him, but he’s also dehumanizing any of us who support him. We are all cult members?

How degrading. It’s a despicable, insulting comment to make about more than half the country.

He’s not talking about the purple hairs or the evil man who killed Charlie. Costas is talking about average Americans who just want a safe and productive USA for their children to grow up in. There is no place to go to if the USA is lost.

Bob Costas : “Trump is by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history. You have to be in a toxic cult to believe that Trump has ever been emotionally, psychologically, intellectually, or ethically fit to be POTUS. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eekhrBVUwf — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) September 16, 2025

And what the Hell, Dwayne? He’s threatening the life of Scott Pressler. Scott puts himself in harm’s way every day. He’s courageous and this lump of idiocy threatens him.