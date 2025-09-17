Obama Adds to The Horrific Aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s Murder

President Obama hinted that President Donald Trump was to blame for Charlie Kirk’s assassination because of his allegedly “extreme” personnel and policies that arouse “violent opposition.”

Barack was on stage with Steve Scully at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania when he made his remarks.

He said Mr. Kirk’s death was “horrific,” and then inaccurately came up with a list of statements that Kirk allegedly made but didn’t. One was that he claimed black women were stupid, that’s not true. He then said that Trump wanted to use Kirk’s assassination as “a rationale for trying to silence discussion around who we are as a country and what direction we should go.”

He claimed that in his White House those “extreme views were not in my White House.”

“I wasn’t embracing or empowering them,” he said.

He continued, “There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: The central premise of our democratic system is that we have to be able to disagree and have sometimes really contentious debates without resorting to violence.”

“And when it happens to some, but even if you think they’re, quote, unquote, on the other side of the argument, that’s a threat to all of us,” he said. “And we have to be clear and forthright in condemning them.”

Opinion

It’s nice to know he actually cares about free speech when he continually characterized all opponent’s speech as fake news. Where do you start with that? The man is a charming Marxist, a snake oil salesman. He infiltrated the entire government with Marxism. He was the first to rabidly attack his opponents pushing divisiveness and racism. No other president before him went around the world badmouthing this country the way he did.

He might well believe Republicans and Conservatives have extreme views, a handful do, but it’s mostly because he is extremely far left. Obama is going for full throated communism.

Just look at who he endorses. He reportedly supports an obvious communist in Zohran Mamdani. Mandani is running for mayor of New York City and couldn’t be any further left.

Obama has supported the Democrats Socialists of America who are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Hot Air’s Walter Hudson expressed some views I’d like to share.

Mr. Hudson looked at the response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk: What has followed is as abhorrent as than the crime itself: the response. Instead of sober reflection, elected Democrats, academics, and media figures have openly justified or even celebrated Kirk’s murder.

Minnesota Democrats retweeted and liked posts suggesting Kirk “reaped what he sowed.” • Ilhan Omar shared a video calling Kirk a “stochastic terrorist” and “Dr. Frankenstein” who “deserved” his end.

A New York Times columnist mused publicly about wishing for Donald Trump’s death, with no meaningful pushback from his peers.

University faculty and even public-school teachers joined in the pile-on, only disciplining themselves once exposed. This isn’t fringe Twitter noise. These are institutions and elected officials—the people who shape your laws, your kids’ classrooms, your news feeds. Their message is unmistakable: if you are on the right, your right to life is conditional.

These are the beliefs of communists and anarchists.