Anarchist Mayor Brandon Johnson Needs to Go to Jail

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker “should be in jail.”

“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect ICE Officers!” he said in the post. “Governor Pritzker also!”

The president’s post comes a day after Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois yesterday, despite Democrats’ fierce opposition.

We were promised that anyone obstructing ICE would be arrested!

Civil War?

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says the “right” wants a “rematch” of the Civil War because ICE is deporting illegal immigrants.

“A couple of years ago, I said very candidly that the right wing in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War.”

“I want that to sit in right now because The President of the United States of America has declared war on the people of Chicago and people across America.”

If that was true, we’d already be shooting. We want normalcy like borders, criminals in prison, females who are females, and no wars.

Johnson’s 7% approval rating is probably an over-estimate. He leads the revolt against normal deportation actions that every civilized country does. The bulbs don’t light in his upper story.

That 7% approval rating in the city of Chicago has to have dropped to 5% . Only the illegal immigrants like him. Can we impeach Mayor Brandon Johnson? He’s an embarrassment to the city, state and country .‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EmEms9Fmeu — Common Cent$ (@Common_Cent1) October 6, 2025

Pritzker Thinks Trump’s the Problem

On Monday, Illinois sued in an attempt to prevent the White House from deploying federalized troops to Chicago. A judge scheduled a hearing on the case for Thursday and declined to sign a temporary restraining order, which would have blocked the administration as the case proceeds in court.

In recent days, Pritzker said that he believed that Trump should be removed from office.

“There is something genuinely wrong with this man, and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked,” he said, referring to a process for removing the president from office.

Really? Last weekend 26 people were shot and 7 were killed. Yet, we are to believe the “Right” is the problem. What are 26 people to Johnson and Pritzker? That’s an acceptable number apparently.