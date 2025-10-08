Newsom’s Vanity Project – Prop 50 – Will Likely Pass

Proposition 50, California‘s redistricting plan to get more Democratic representatives, is likely to pass, recent polls have indicated.

According to polling conducted over the last two months, voters are likely to pass an amendment put forth by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, that would temporarily revise its congressional map, in a move expected to boost Democrats in future elections.

That means Republicans, who have 40% of the vote, will have 7% of the Districts.

Gov. Newsom is doing it to get even with Texas. Texas gerrymandered because the districts in question went Republican.

Newsom blew $300 million on this. He’s looking to make a name for himself so he can become president and ruin the entire country.