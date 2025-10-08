Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, Arrested for Maliciously Starting the Palisades Fire

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29 as charged for allegedly starting the Palisades fire, a felony. It is punishable by up to twenty years in prison. They have significant evidence, including digital, phone, and other evidence. He was arrested in his Florida home on Tuesday.

Rinderknecht is accused of “maliciously starting” the deadly Palisades Fire, in Los Angeles, that killed a dozen people earlier this year.

The complaint against Jonathan Rinderknecht alleges that he started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Day, that turned into one of the most destructive fires in the city’s history.

Rinderknecht ignited a fire that smoldered for days in the root structure before it was re-ignited and fanned by powerful winds on the morning of Jan. 7, authorities said at a Wednesday news conference.

The fire in the Pacific Palisades area destroyed over 6,800 buildings and killed 12 people on January 7. It was not fully contained until January 31.

Announcing the news on X Wednesday Bill Essayli, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said that among the evidence collected from Rinderknecht’s digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

“While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy,” Essayli wrote.

Rinderknecht’s initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando.