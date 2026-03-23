Anarchists Tried to Destroy Columbus But He Now Stands Tall in D.C.

The White House installed a Christopher Columbus statue on the grounds, built from the one destroyed in Baltimore in 2020. The statue stands outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

“In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and President Trump will ensure he’s honored as such for generations to come,” stated Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman.

According to The New York Post, the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations commissioned the statue, “and is part of the White House’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.”

“We are delighted the statue has found a place where it can peacefully shine and be protected,” said John Pica, a Maryland lobbyist and president of the Italian American Organizations United, as reported by the Associated Press.

They Tried to Destroy Columbus

Anarchists and Black Lives Matter destroyed the statue in 2020 over the George Floyd hoax. Floyd, a career criminal, was lauded as a saint, and Columbus, a man praised by a man up for sainthood, was reviled.

WATCH: Protesters in Baltimore’s Little Italy pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus earlier this evening. (🎥 | Baltimore Brew & Louis Krauss) FULL STORY: https://t.co/BURmDbHtxM pic.twitter.com/u9pgq9ChcK — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) July 5, 2020

Sources in the original Spanish are the most accurate accounts available about Columbus. Read Los Cuatro Viajes del Almirante y su Testamento and Brevísima Relación de la Destrucción de las Indias, both written by Bartolomé de las Casas.

Bartolomé de Las Casas (1484-1566) was a Spanish Dominican priest and missionary, being considered for canonization in the Roman Catholic Church.

De las Casas, as every schoolchild in the Caribbean and Spain knows, was The Apostle of the Indians, an indefatigable defender of the Indians who fulminated endlessly against the Spanish crimes on the indigenous people. More importantly, he chronicled the atrocities against the Indians, fearlessly naming the criminals. Not once does he mention Columbus as an evildoer. On the contrary, he documented the exact opposite, writing that Columbus repeatedly defended the Indians against Spanish depredations.

When Columbus, years later, suggested making slaves out of the natives, he was very specifically referring to the cannibals, for whom he had developed a deep hatred for obvious reasons. He didn’t feel that way about the peaceful Arawak natives. Christopher was their friend.

The hardcore left likes to cause chaos so they can destroy all that we respect and honor. Then, they can replace it with communism/globalism.

The Columbus statue was torn down on Independence Day, 2020, in Baltimore’s Little Italy and thrown into the harbor. A local sculptor and fisherman named Tilghman Hemsley retrieved the pieces with the help of a team of divers. His son scanned the pieces to create a replica.