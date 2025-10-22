Anarcho-Communist Democrat Running for the Senate in Maine?

A current or potentially former Antifa communist is running for Senate in Maine. His name is Graham Platner He sports a literal Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest. About his Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, Platner claims when he got it in 2007, he didn’t know what it meant. Platner had years to remove it and only now says he will.

Graham says he’s not Antifa, a Nazi or a communist.

Jewish Insider reported Tuesday that an acquaintance of Platner’s had heard the former Marine refer to his chest tattoo as “my Totenkopf.” Yhsy ida German term referring to a specific skull and crossbones symbol used by a branch of the Nazi S.S. military. It has since been resurrected by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“Graham has an antisemitic tattoo on his chest. He’s not an idiot, he’s a military history buff,” Genevieve McDonald, his former campaign director, wrote in a post on Facebook. “Maybe he didn’t know it when he got it, but he got it years ago and should have had it covered up because he knows damn well what it means.”

Not one elected democrat has denounced this, but they all melted down over Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoos which they assigned motives to that didn’t exist.

Bernie Sanders, the self-loathing Jew, refuses to condemn this, and is actually ramping up support for this guy.

This is the Democrat Party in 2025. Communists and Nazis.

According to Wikipedia, he is a current member of the Acadia Action Group. It is a communistic group. They show up at No Kings rallies, complains about the oligarchy and claims we live on stolen land.

They want to resist fascism, stand with Soros-funded Black Lives Matter, Hope and Change, and Regime change.

Platner is backed by communist (DSA) Bernie Sanders who endorsed him as the Democrat Primary challenger.

Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Platner on August 30. This was ahead of a Fighting Oligarchy Tour appearance in Portland with Platner and Maine gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson.

Maine could soon become an all-communist-led state. Once, not so long ago, it was a traditional, all-American state.

Other endorsements include Ken Casey. He is a frontman for the Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys. Casey endorsed Platner after inviting him onstage at a music festival in Boston. Platner is also endorsed by several labor unions. They include the International Federation of Draftsmen’s Unions, a craft union for shipyard engineers and draftsmen.

Platner has said the volunteer network will also canvass against Maine’s Question 1, a ballot measure to restrict absentee voting and require photo identification.

How can you cheat otherwise?

In October 2025, various news outlets reported on past Reddit posts by Platner between 2013 and 2021. In them, he called himself a “communist.”

“I got older and became a communist,” he said.

He declared that “all” cops are “bastards”, an antifa expression, ACAB for short.

and agreed with a post describing White people and all rural Americans as “racist and

stupid”.

In a 2013 Reddit discussion about anti-rape underwear, Platner commented that people worried about assault should “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so fucked up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.”

He also referenced political violence in multiple posts. In 2018, he wrote: “Fight until you get tired of fighting with words and then fight with signs, and fists, and guns if need be.” Platner also said that “an armed working class is a requirement for economic justice” and urged readers to “Get Armed, Get Organized. The Other Side Sure As Hell Is.”

Now he says some of these beliefs aren’t his current ones although they are recent history. And he was well into adulthood at the time.