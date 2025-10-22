Make New York City Uganda

Unless Andrew Cuomo can somehow squeeze out a victory, New York City will be led by a radical Islamist communist.

Former governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday pleaded with New York City Republicans and conservatives to vote for him instead of GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral race — joking that “I don’t have horns.”

He appeared on Sid Rosenberg’s radio show “Sid & Friends in the Morning.” Sid is very torn because he is a supporter of Curtis’s but it seems clear that Curtis can’t win.

If you go on the Jewish social media sites, you won’t find very many Jews who would vote for Curtis and they are a large voting bloc. This is despite the fact that Zohran Mamdani has tied himself to antisemitism on numerous occasions.

“I need your listeners to vote for me,” Cuomo told host Sid Rosenberg on WABC 77 radio’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” program.

Sid asked Cuomo is he’d offer Sliwa a position in his administration.

“I haven’t even thought about it to tell you the truth, but, yes, that would be something that I am interested in,” he said.

“I would like Curtis’ support,” Cuomo added, praising the work of his opponent’s red beret-wearing public safety patrol group.

“[Sliwa] does know the transit system — the trains and the subway,” Cuomo said.

He said Curtis can’t win and is only acting as a spoiler.

“He’s not viable. A vote for Curtis is a vote for Mamdani. Everyone knows that,” Cuomo said.

Everyone knows that but Curtis.

The prospect of an Islamist communist as mayor of New York City has pushed some conservative voices to say they will vote for Andrew Cuomo.

Secretly, Republican leadership is telling their connections to vote for Cuomo.

Sliwa’s Chances of Winning

New York City is home to 8.5 million people; 4.7 million of them are active registered voters and over another 700,000 are “inactive” voters.

Democratic Party registrants make up the largest bloc, at nearly two-thirds of the electorate.

Unaffiliated voters are the second-largest group, accounting for 21.1% of registered voters.

Republican Party registrants make up a mere 11.0%. Sliwa cannot win. It is not possible. Still, he won’t pull out. Newsmax host Rob Schmitt tried to convince him, but got nowhere. Finnerty, who comes onto Newsmax after Schmitt, said Sliwa has to pull out.

Hugh Hewitt said, “There aren’t enough Republicans for Sliwa to even be competitive. But, Sliwa can hand the leadership of the world’s greatest city to Mamdani, who is an obvious antisemitic communist. Reasonable and even activist, hard-core conservative Republicans should hold their noses and vote for Andrew Cuomo,” he said.

Sentinel loves Curtis, but he can’t win.