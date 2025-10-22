More Proof Liberal Women Are Ruining the World

We want to leave you with a fun clip, and this thought, liberal woke women are ruining America.

Megyn Kelly gives us a glimpse of the thought process of one of them who realized she’s an oppressor not the victim, and that now she’s a basically black Irish person who is a drunk and a slut, which she found “so embarrassing.”

The woman named Danika is one of the Wokes who fled the country because she was so terrified of Donald Trump. It’s very funny.

Danika gave zero thought to what it would mean to move. I have a feeling that the “terrible people” she claims she left will be very sad to see her return.

Spoiler: Kelly quotes from the Goldie Hawn movie, Overboard, at the end of the clip.