Anarchy in Chicago Fits Gov. Pritzker’s Standards of Control

There was a wild riot of about 300 people, mostly teens, in Chicago last night, and one person is dead, another was critically injured. This took place after a Christmas tree lighting. There were two shootings in the loop, only an hour apart. It’s unknown if the shootings were related. It is likely gang activity.

Police officers were wounded in the wild riot seen in the video, but Pritzker previously assured everyone the city is under control, at least by his standards.

President Trump called out Chicago leadership over “massive” crime and riots, urging tougher action.”

"Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area. Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD… The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!" – President Donald J. Trump

Officers responded to the first shooting a little before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of N. State Street where they found a large group on the sidewalk.

They heard gunshots and saw the large group begin to flee the scene. Officers then found several people who had been shot, including:

A 14-year-old boy who had a graze wound to his stomach. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy who had a graze wound to his left thigh. He was taken to Stronger Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old boy who had a graze wound to the left thigh. He was taken to Stronger Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old girl who was shot in the right hip. She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. He was listed in good condition at Lurie Children’s hospital.

A 13-year-old girl who was shot in the leg. She was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) reported on social media that “300 juveniles” were “rioting” in the Loop at the time of the shooting. He also said CPD officers were “attacked and injured with mace and stun guns” leading to one officer being hospitalized, but CPD has not confirmed that information as of Saturday.

CHICAGO IS BURNING: Riots, shootings, one dead. Residents screaming “BRING IN TRUMP!”

CHICAGO IS BURNING: Riots, shootings, one dead. Residents screaming "BRING IN TRUMP!"

Pritzker & a low-IQ mayor refuse federal help. Democrats created this hellhole. Trump's ready to clean it up in 24 hours. People have had ENOUGH.

Some people do want federal law enforcement in Chicago. I’m not sure having the Guard in cities is legal based on the Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court hasn’t ruled. It is a concern for a lot of people who fear the precedent and national police forces.

President Trump wants to make these cities safe, but is this the way?

Yes! CHICAGO residents ARE asking for President TRUMP and help!

The organized radical groups don’t want him.