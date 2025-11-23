Candace Owens Says the Macrons Have a Hit Out for Her

Candace Owens, the right-wing podcaster, who spent a year claiming President Emanuel Macron’s wife could be a man, claims the Macrons are attempting to have her executed.

According to Owens, a whistleblower claiming to be a high-ranking French government employee who has forwarded credible evidence of their position, alleges that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have authorized and funded an assassination attempt on Owens.

Her post describes a fantastical tale of intrigue and danger:

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens.

In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized.

Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus.

Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement.

Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out.

I ask that every person RETWEET and share this.

I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me.

To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly.

Let all be revealed.

Someone who believed her said it was a 9/11 emergency for Candace’s public safety. Owens responded:

Exactly one year before they murdered Charlie, they tried to murder me. Americans are being assasinated on American soil and agencies within our government are aware. We have lost this country.

The Macrons Are Suing Owens

The Macrons appear to prefer the legal right. They are suing her in Delaware. The couple filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit in Delaware against Owens over her suggestion that Brigitte Macron could be a man. The lawsuit, filed in July 2025, centers on Owens’s repeated claims that Brigitte was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux. The Macrons say Owens has engaged in a “relentless year-long campaign of defamation” to boost her own platform and profit.

The 219-page complaint also alleges that Owens pitched “far-fetched fictions” about the couple, such as claiming they are blood relatives engaging in incest and that Emmanuel Macron is part of a CIA mind-control program.

Owens has also suggested, without evidence, that Israel was involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Kirk, has not been publicly linked to the French legion, according to the charging documents.

Owens also suggested Charlie’s wife and friends know the truth about his murder.

I can’t find any evidence any of this is true.