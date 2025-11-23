New Major Action Planned for Venezuela

The United States is about to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

The Trump administration is escalating pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Reuters was not able to establish the exact timing or scope of the new operations, nor whether U.S. President Donald Trump had made a final decision to act.

U.S. military has deployed significant forces to the Caribbean amid worsening relations with Venezuela.

Two of the U.S. officials who spoke anonymously said covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against Maduro.

The Trump administration has been weighing Venezuela-related options to combat what it has portrayed as Maduro’s role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans. Maduro has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

Is this more about China or oil or just regime change? Is it revenge for sending Tren de Aragua? When do we blow up Mexico since they are a much bigger problem?

We better not go to war. No one will support it.

A Reuters poll shows only 21 percent of Americans support regime change by US military. Slightly more are okay with blowing up drug boats.

Regime change doesn’t work. We put in a puppet government, guerillas eventually overturn it, and everyone hates us.

We were promised peace.