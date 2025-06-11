The Real Reason the Raids Began in the LA Fashion District

Peter Schweizer revealed that the original raid in the Fashion District that became the excuse for the riots was not for immigration purposes. The raids were part of an investigation into cartel activity. They had warrants to arrest criminal aliens.

“Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, revealed that the raids that sparked the violent LA riots were not for immigration purposes,” Schweizer said. “Homan explained [on MSNBC] that the raids that took place in downtown Los Angeles on Friday were part of a criminal investigation into a money laundering scheme and cartel activity.’ It wasn’t an immigration raid. It was to service of three criminal warrants at locations based on a large criminal conspiracy that ICE is investigating.”

Democrats are on the side of cartels. The media and Democrats not only allow rioting, they egg it on. They are making crime fighting and arrests of criminal aliens far more dangerous. They know what they are doing.

Additionally, Tom Homan never threatened to arrest Governor Newsom. The media took an excerpt out of context in a relatively long interview and ran with it. The media is evil and manipulative.

#6 – Tom Homan accuses NBC of deceptive editing, says “I never threatened to arrest Governor Newsom.” Gavin Newsom publicly challenged Tom Homan to “come after me, arrest me” in an MSNBC interview last night. Now, Homan is punching back—and calling out the network for taking… pic.twitter.com/Ui8s1dSE5a — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 9, 2025

Are the LA Radicals Now Shooting at Police?

Co-host of The Golden Age TV show, Phillip Anderson posted on X that rioters are reportedly shooting at the police in broad daylight to kill them.

This is only a 18 second clip. It’s impossible to know exactly what is going on in this clip, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Mr. Anderson’s conclusion is accurate. Rioters are throwing rocks at the police that could kill them.

BREAKING: Democrat rioters are shooting at the police in broad daylight. They are literally trying to murder law enforcement. The democrat party is clearly the enemy of America.pic.twitter.com/ndtlsMkPCH — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) June 10, 2025

As I write this, radicals are shutting down the Freeway and Communist Mayor Karen Bass is demanding an end to immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

The streets in LA officially belong to the rioters pic.twitter.com/de8eGGAH4p — Cam Higby | America First (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

