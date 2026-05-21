The Growing Threat of Stolen Guns in 2026

Gun thefts in the U.S. are an increasing problem. Ammo.com’s latest report covers stolen guns and their relationship to other crimes. Although data are sparse due to reporting limitations, they calculated the most probable estimates.

Approximately 200,000 to 380,000 firearms are stolen annually in the U.S. Higher estimates account for unreported firearm thefts, while lower estimates include only reported losses.

The report covers a variety of data sets, but here are the highlights:

Three in five guns are stolen from houses. Sixty percent were taken from residences, including the owner’s cars.

An estimated 40% of firearms stolen in 2022 were taken from vehicles.

Of the nearly 230,000 firearms trafficked between 2017 and 2021, 60% were delivered to a convicted felon.

Stolen gun tracing in the U.S. isn’t an exact science, but there’s a lot to learn about this phenomenon. Please read and share the full report, linked here.