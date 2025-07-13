Andy Beshear Claims There Is No Left or Right

Gov. Andy Beshear was on NBC News today claiming he can unite right and left. According to him, there doesn’t have to be a right or left. Beshear is one of these Democrats who runs as center-right and rules from the left.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) tells Meet the Press he wants to show that America “can actually move not right, or left, but forward as a country,” as he faces speculation about a potential presidential bid in 2028.

Has he watched the violent rallies which the media calls “mostly peaceful?”

He offered a lot of talking points, but no programs or policies, and no details, as is typical of career politicians. He distracts with well-articulated semantics.

Beshear is heading for South Carolina and laughed at the idea he was running for President. However, he will consider it.

He’s going to run on the “Big Ugly bill,” as he calls it and fake claims about Medicaid cuts. The cuts are to illegal alien and able-bodied peoples’ free healthcare, but Democrats are going to run on it without mentioning what was cut and why. He claims it is the worst bill ever.

He is very popular in his state and is eloquent. Recently, he said Republicans are going to kill people.