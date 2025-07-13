Elon Musk Rails at the System

Elon Musk has been on the UK’s case about sex trafficking and he’s on the Epstein case for the same reason. It’s not clear if he has accurate information, but his point is well made. We can’t live in a system where children are abused if we have a list of Johns who abused them. But do we? Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongion say we don’t.

FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi now say that there is no client list of Johns. You can choose to believe it or not. Bongino and Patel were sure there was a list when they were media commentators. After they assumed their roles in the FBI, they no longer thought that. They have been consistent.

Were the files destroyed or manipulated?

What we must consider, however, is whether that means you can’t support President Trump. It is possible to believe there is a list and still support Trump. In all of this is the question of whether or not you are willing to let Democrats take over Congress or the White House over Epstein.

Democrats spent the last four years importing children for sex and labor slavery. Republicans were no bargain, but they didn’t engage in trafficking. Just something to think about.

Our system needs a lot of work and all we really have is Donald Trump. However, he seems to be weakening on some of his promises. He’s sending weapons to Ukraine, talking about bombing Iran again, backing off promises to send FEMA funds to states, and suggesting a guest workers program which could be a problem or not.

He’s under tremendous pressure with little support.

ELON MUSK: “What the hell kind of system are we living in if thousands of kids were abused, the government has videos of the abusers and yet none of the abusers are even facing charges!?” pic.twitter.com/MBN2yBAiQD — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 13, 2025

Elon’s request below seems simple enough, but according to Bondi, the remaining files are only of Epstein’s abuse of young women and his pornography. However, she could have limited numbers of trustworthy people view them. The administration needs to do something.

Seriously. He said “Epstein” half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2025

Susie Wiles on Elon and Trump: