Graham: Record Level of Military Support for Ukraine Coming

Lindsey Graham said on Face the Nation that President Trump will send record numbers of weapons to Ukraine since Putin “played” him.

President Trump is taking advice from Lindsey? Is WW III back on? However, Ukraine is getting battered.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said an announcement about a “record level” of U.S. military support for Ukraine is coming on Monday.

“The game regarding [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s invasion of Russia is about to change,” Graham told CBS on Sunday. “I expect in the coming days you will see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves.”

Graham said Trump will use his drawdown authority. We just heard we didn’t have enough weapons and we know we don’t have enough money.

500% Tariffs?

The United States does have $3.86 billion worth of presidential drawdown authority for Ukraine after former President Joe Biden last withdrew $500 million in January.

“Putin made a miscalculation here,” Graham said. “For six months, President Trump tried to entice Putin to the table. The attacks have gone up, not down. One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made is to play Trump, and you just watch, in the coming days and weeks, there’s going to be a massive effort to get Putin to the table.”

“The idea of America selling weapons to help Ukraine is very much in play,” Graham said on Sunday. “We’ve given Ukraine a lot; we’ve given them money; we’ve given them military aid. We now have a minerals agreement with Ukraine that’s worth trillions of dollars. So I don’t want to get ahead of the president, but stay tuned about seized assets.”

“We get a lot of bulls*** thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said last week. “He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

Trump supports Graham’s bill proposing with new sanctions on Russia, including a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, and uranium. Trumpe wants the right to remove the sanctions and not have to rely on Congress.