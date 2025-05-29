Nashville Mayor Is Doxing ICE Agents, State Senator Is Blocking Them

OANN anchor Matt Gaetz spoke with Rep. Andy Ogles last night about the new Nashville executive order. The mayor is stepping up his ban on local law enforcement helping ICE. It gets worse, he’s doxing the agents, putting them and their families’ lives in danger.

This is Tennessee!

Mayor Freddie O’Connell of Nashville issued an executive order requiring local law enforcement to report any activity with the federal law enforcement. There is a community oversight board over the metro Police Department and the mayor was encouraging citizens to file complaints against local law enforcement if they cooperated with federal law enforcement.

Mayor Freddie is doxing law enforcement. He’s a criminal.

Rep. Ogles said that “Nashville has become a destination a hub for illegal immigration, for drug smuggling, and for human trafficking and you’ve got the city mayor of Nashville who’s really literally trying to obstruct ICE and their ability to do their job.

“Then today we found going through the metro Nashville website literally they are posting the activity of ICE for the public to see including the agents names,” Ogles said. “So, now you have the city mayor doxing federal law enforcement.”

Ogles said he is on Homeland Security and has gotten the classified briefings:

“The surveillance capabilities of these criminal gangs, the ones in Mexico and central and South America rival countries. So, once they have that law enforcement agents name they can easily figure out who they are, where they live, and where their families are.

Gaetz’s question is when does the Mayor of Nashville get arrested for obstruction of justice.

“I mean we saw when a judge was physically moving an illegal immigrant through the courtroom that ICE authorities believed that was obstructing a federal enforcement action.

“If you’ve got a mayor who’s doxing the ICE agents, who is doing sort of the bureaucratic version of blockade, at what point does the federal government investigate that for either a criminal or a civil violation of federal law.”

Ogles said the Homeland Security Committee and the Judiciary Committee will launch a joint investigation into the Nashville Mayor.

Oh, goody, another investigation.

Ogles said that state representative Aftyn Behn blocked ICE vans and boasted of it on social media. Ogles said all that information is turned over to the Justice Department.

“Obviously, I’m a hard charger and outspoken,” Ogles said, “and so enough is enough.

“Look, Nashville is the jewel of the South,” said Ogles. “It’s the economic engine of the South and because of that, it’s a destination for tourism, for businesses, but also for illegal gangs out of central South America and Mexico. And if we don’t take a zero tolerance policy, we are at some point, we’re going to lose our city. I’m not going to stand by and let that happen.”

The Nashville Mayor is lawless https://t.co/ZXLpgqUF8M — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 29, 2025

Ogles went on to explain that the people of Nashville just had a gang caught in Nashville robbing one of the suburbs, Brentwood, which is very affluent. That’s the second time that’s happened, where a criminal gang has been caught in the Nashville area in in this organized fashion.

“They’re coming to our city and if we don’t send a message that we’re not going to tolerate this, that we’re going to lock you up, we’re going to send you away, we’re going to send them to CECOT, then and only then will you see this reverse flow of illegal immigrants into Nashville.

They discussed one lady at a press conference whose 15-year-old daughter was in the bath as four gang illegals broke into the home in the middle of the day, dressed in black. The parents were able to call her and tell her to hide.

Mayors like Freddie invite these illegals into the community and harbor them.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is also calling for investigations.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email