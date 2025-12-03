Angry Rich White Radical Only Lost by 8% in Deep Red Tennessee

This election is one to worry about. By pouring money into the election, and screaming “affordability” like Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Aftyn Behn, a rich, angry white woman lost in deep red Tennessee by only 8.9%.

She lost to Matt Van Epps. Republicans got their people out in this off-election to replace Mark Green who retired.

She would represent part of Nashville which is very left-wing. However, she hates Nashville and country music. Her goal is to change it all.

Whatever the issue, she takes the most radical, dangerous, and destructive stance.

Watch: