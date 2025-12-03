Home Tulsi Gabbard’s Efforts to Take Down the Deep State By M Dowling - December 3, 2025 2 31 The Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reviewed the efforts they are taking to take down the deep state and the internal and external threats such as radical Islamic ideology.
Pam Bondi and Tulsi Gabbard have had almost a year and neither of them have a scalp hanging from their belts. Or as they say in Texas, “All cattle, no hat.”
Sorry for my ” glass half empty ” comment, but Tulsi Gabbard’s comment is a bit “generic”, for lack of a better term. Other than saying she released many documents , the rest of what she said is vague ” generic” stuff. Nothing precise, nothing concrete. It is like my doctor asking me if I am taking my prescription pills… Read more »