Tulsi Gabbard’s Efforts to Take Down the Deep State

By
M Dowling
-
2
31

The Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reviewed the efforts they are taking to take down the deep state and the internal and external threats such as radical Islamic ideology.

2 Comments
Chitragupta
Chitragupta
56 minutes ago

Pam Bondi and Tulsi Gabbard have had almost a year and neither of them have a scalp hanging from their belts. Or as they say in Texas, “All cattle, no hat.”

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

Sorry for my ” glass half empty ” comment, but Tulsi Gabbard’s comment is a bit “generic”, for lack of a better term. Other than saying she released many documents , the rest of what she said is vague ” generic” stuff. Nothing precise, nothing concrete. It is like my doctor asking me if I am taking my prescription pills… Read more »

