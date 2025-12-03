Three Crazy X Posts from Lefties on Drug Dealers

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Jack Reed sounds dense in the clip below. He thinks “most people aren’t narco traffickers” and they’re “just making money.” There is a “demand”.

“Usually, people are not significantly involved…It’s the way they make money.”

I guess it’s merely a case of supply and demand and we should let this go on and on.

Pete Hegseth didn’t say to “kill them all.” He wasn’t even in the room at the time.

She wants to give the drug dealers “refuge,” and “take care of them.” My IQ went down just trying to absorb her BullShizzle.

The cartels must love Claudia Scheinbaum.Fighting drug trafficking is right-wing? So, drug dealing is a legal left-wing activity?

I prefer Sheriff Wayne’s approach.

