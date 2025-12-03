Three Crazy X Posts from Lefties on Drug Dealers

Jack Reed sounds dense in the clip below. He thinks “most people aren’t narco traffickers” and they’re “just making money.” There is a “demand”.

“Usually, people are not significantly involved…It’s the way they make money.”

I guess it’s merely a case of supply and demand and we should let this go on and on.

INSANE Democrat Jack Reed dismisses criminals smuggling illegal drugs into the U.S. as not “narco-terrorists,” just people trying to make money. “Usually, people are not significantly involved…It’s the way they make money.” pic.twitter.com/8xIrMG1mtn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 2, 2025

Pete Hegseth didn’t say to “kill them all.” He wasn’t even in the room at the time.

She wants to give the drug dealers “refuge,” and “take care of them.” My IQ went down just trying to absorb her BullShizzle.

The cartels must love Claudia Scheinbaum.Fighting drug trafficking is right-wing? So, drug dealing is a legal left-wing activity?

The leftist President of Mexico:

“The fight against drug trafficking is right-wing, outside the law, and leads to fascism.”

“The war on drugs is not an option. It is against the law. it’s outside the framework of the law”

As if organized crime were a legal and established company… pic.twitter.com/BSQjus5YYn — Filippo Maria O di B (@filippomaria60) November 22, 2025

I prefer Sheriff Wayne’s approach.