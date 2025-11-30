Another Afghan Terrorist Threat: Mohammad Dawood Alokozay & Florida

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested in Texas for making a terroristic threat after posting a video on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target in the Fort Worth area.

Alokozay was arrested on state terror charges and is being held at a corrections center in Tarrant County, Texas.

His arrest occurred just before another Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was arrested for allegedly shooting two National Guard members in Washington D.C. Alokozay’s arrest has raised concerns about the security screening of Afghan evacuees under Operation Allies Welcome.

INFURIATING: Another Afghan migrant was just arrested for plotting to BOMB Fort Worth, Texas, around the same time as the National Guard shooting. Let in under Biden. Biden and Mayorkas invited the invading force in. THIS IS A CRIME! Expel them all.pic.twitter.com/MjJstlCS6S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025

The “Arabification” of the Sunshine State Is Underway

What we are witnessing in Florida right now is not organic population movement. Afghans were poured into Florida.

It is strategic relocation, institutional expansion, and network-driven migration – tied directly to the documented Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure exposed in RAIR’s investigation this week.

Across social media, Islamic organizations, and private networks, Muslims from New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, California, and Texas openly describe Florida as:

“The new Muslim hub”

“The best place to raise Muslim children”

“A place where Islamic schools are booming”

“A state where our community can build”

And they are not hiding their reasons for coming.