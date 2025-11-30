Muslim Brotherood and CAIR Infiltrating the US Government Using Tax Dollars

A prominent global research center has released a comprehensive report on what it says is a multi-generational campaign by the Muslim Brotherhood to “transform Western society from within” and covertly infiltrate the United States. The Brotherhood is fifty years into their 100-year plan to take over the United States.

The 200-page report, released by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy on Wednesday, draws from internal Brotherhood documents, such as the “1982 Project” and “1991 Explanatory Memorandum” and makes the case that Western freedoms have been systematically leveraged to advance Islamist ideological goals as the group continues its five-decade plan to embed itself in the United States.

The word, “Islam,” means “submit.”

According to the report, The Muslim Brotherhood allegedly targeted U.S. government agencies for infiltration, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, through career appointments and advisory roles. The report calls on the United States to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

President Trump did, but he left out Qatar and Turkey, the two worst.

Dr. Charles Asher Small, founding director of ISGAP and co-author of the report, told Fox News Digital wrote:

“This is not simply a political movement but a transnational ideological project that adapts itself to Western systems while working to undermine them. The Brotherhood has learned to use the very freedoms of democracy as tools to erode it from within, exploiting the tolerance and openness of liberal societies as strategic vulnerabilities. This report lays out how, and what must now be done to defend our democracy. Designation as a terror organization is essential to safeguard our freedom and way of life and we must deal with the entryist damage that has already been done.”

“The election and re-election of congresswomen such as Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who have openly defended positions aligned with Brotherhood perspectives on Israel, counterterrorism, and international relations, demonstrates the intersection of identity politics and Brotherhood narratives,” the report states. “While neither congresswoman has a documented formal affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, both have appeared at events organized by Brotherhood-aligned organizations, have received campaign support from Brotherhood-aligned donors, and have consistently advocated positions aligned with Brotherhood objectives.”

CAIR Works with the Brotherhood Laundering Tax Dollars

An explosive report shows terror-linked CAIR–CA also misused millions, hid lobbying, and funded radical operations while under federal probe.

They are laundering tax dollars to fund radical Islamist candidates for political office.

Fox News is reporting that the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR are working together to get thousands of Muslims to run for public office in America. Because that is where the real power is.

They’re also money laundering out of California.

“What CAIR did in California that’s under investigation is that they took money purportedly for Afghan refugees, helped less than 200, took half of that $7 million and put it back in their own organization. They’re disclosing only small fractions of their lobbying, which they’re then using to finance and support radicals on campus. So, they are subverting our academic institutions in line with their Islamist goals.”

“They’re using hundreds of nonprofits, charities, student groups, professional societies, undermining local government, putting in politicians that are sympathetic to their views or openly acolytes and modifying and changing our democracy. That’s happening here in the United States, too. And while CAIR was being investigated in California, it’s still receiving federal funds.”

CAIR is now suing Texas for declaring them a terror group. It would cut off their funding. They have a lot of moxie. I’ll give them that.

AMERICA: If You Want to Know Who Is Islamizing Your Communities, Start Here. For new readers, take a good look at this chart. These nine federally funded contractors control virtually ALL refugee resettlement in the United States. They decide who gets imported.

They decide… https://t.co/INrBm4NLg4 pic.twitter.com/T0wC7w2IWZ — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 28, 2025

Florida Is Targeted