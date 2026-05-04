Another Car Ramming in Germany: 2 Dead, 20 Injured in Latest Report

A driver rammed a car into a pedestrian shopping street in Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, according to authorities. France News 24 reports that at least two people are dead and around twenty are injured in a pedestrian zone in Leipzig. The driver has been arrested.

This is a fluid situation, and it could change.

The prime minister of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said that the suspect had possible mental health issues.

“The police have apprehended the suspected assailant,” Burkhard Jung, the city’s mayor, said on Monday, adding that the authorities had the scene in a pedestrian zone under control. “We still don’t really know the motivation. We don’t know anything about the perpetrator.”

The Suspect Is in Custody

Saxony police said an operation was underway in Leipzig’s city center after a car struck several people on the prominent pedestrian shopping street of Grimmaische Strasse, a little before 5 p.m. local time, and fled the scene.

Authorities described the driver who plowed his vehicle into the crowded street as a 33-year-old German citizen. They said the suspect was inside the car when police apprehended him shortly after fleeing. Police said they don’t know what motivated the car ramming.

German authorities said the suspect was arrested. He is currently in police custody.

🚨🇩🇪 TERROR ATTACK IN LEIPZIG, GERMANY Attacker drove car into pedestrians – Two confirmed dead

– At least 20 injured Diversity is destroying Europe We cannot go on like this pic.twitter.com/V74Eloi2Em — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) May 4, 2026

Car Rammings Replace Guns

Last year, two people were killed in the western city of Mannheim when a 40-year-old German man drove a car into a group of pedestrians. It was only weeks after a similar attack by an Afghan asylum seeker on a trade union demonstration in Munich. In that incident, two and injuring more than 40, including several children.

In December 2024, several people were killed in a car-ramming attack by a Saudi doctor on a Christmas market in Magdeburg. That incident came months after a stabbing attack by a Syrian man at a festival in Solingen.