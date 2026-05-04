Judge Apologizes to the Suspect Who Tried to Kill the President

Federal Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui apologized to Cole Allen because of his alleged treatment in prison. Allen was put on suicide watch. As a result, he didn’t get out for recreation.

This man is accused of trying to assassinate the president and others. Allen allegedly shot a Secret Service agent. Yet, the judge is worried about Cole’s “constitutional rights” as the prison tries to keep him alive.

Instead of hammering the would-be assassin, this judge looked at the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, and apologized to him.

“I’m sorry that things have not been the way they are supposed to.”

This is a man who allegedly tried to become a mass killer.

The judge had a meltdown over Allen’s “grave suffering,” which was putting him in solitary confinement for a few days, a safe cell to keep him from killing himself.

The judge compared this attempted assassin’s conditions to those of the January 6 defendants and basically said the jail was being too harsh on the man who allegedly tried to murder the president of the United States, and others.

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