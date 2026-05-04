Strait of Hormuz Update

HORMUZ UPDATE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW VIA OPEN SOURCE INTEL

1. UKMTO: Yesterday, a bulk carrier was attacked 11NM west of Sirik, Iran by multiple small craft. Crew safe; no damage was reported.

(Possible IRGC seizure)

2. UKMTO: Yesterday, ships near Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, received VHF orders to leave anchorage.

3. IRIB, Iran’s state TV, claims it has evidence that the UAE was involved in the recent strikes on Iran.

4. After IRGC VHF warnings, cargo ships and tankers began exiting Ras Al Khaimah and Mina Saqr, UAE.

5. A tanker 78 NM north of Fujairah (UAE) was hit by IRGC projectiles.

6. President Trump’s announcement: Launching “Project Freedom” to guide neutral ships out of Hormuz. Warns that interference will be met with force.

7. WSJ: U.S. mission will not include Navy escorts. Focus on navigation guidance and coordination with shipping and insurers.

8. Iran’s senior Azizi warns that any U.S. interference in Hormuz will be treated as a ceasefire violation.

9. Iran’s armed forces command issues a stark warning: the U.S. Navy better not enter the Strait of Hormuz.

This is where things stand: a fresh standoff between President Trump and the IRGC.

Iran has threatened the UAE and warned them not to retaliate after they attacked them.

Trump to Fox News: Iranians are being far more malleable than they were in the past. pic.twitter.com/Gh9uFbf2eE — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 4, 2026