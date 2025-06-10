Another Chinese Smuggler Heading for the University of Michigan

Another Chinese scientist tied to the University of Michigan was arrested while arriving in the US at the Detroit airport.

It’s the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material.

The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan.

The material is related to certain worms and requires a government permit.

She was arrested Sunday after arriving from China, where she is pursuing an advanced degree at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. She planned to spend a year completing a project at the University of Michigan.

Her shipments included an envelope stuffed inside a book. They were intercepted last year and earlier this year. It’s unclear if the materials were dangerous.

We think the University of Michigan has a problem.

