Goodbye, Seattle! Microsoft Will Leave the Poop & Crime

By
M Dowling
-
3
46

Seattle has continued its suicidal mission since it surrendered to the fentanyl-fueled radicals of CHAZ/CHOP and Socialist City Council of misfits.

Now even Microsoft is leaving them behind. They are holding their conference far away from the rising crime, nude bike riders, homelessness, poop-filled streets, “tents, urban filth, and open-air drug use.” This will be an enormous blow to Seattle’s tourism sector.

Microsoft hasn’t grown more clever, however. They are considering moving the big conference to San Francisco, also known for its poop and criminal drug addicts, or Las Vegas, another area suffering from urban blight and Democrat leadership.

They should look to Texas or some other place where Republicans still have some control.

Jonathan Choe got hold of the internal memo saying they were ditching Crazyville over the crime and drugs.


Saltherring
Saltherring
53 seconds ago

I live in Washington and I wish Microsoft would leave, as the computer geek world is 100% leftist.

0
Reply
harlock
harlock
33 minutes ago

No, please don’t send them to Texas, Texas does not want them and their political activism.

1
Reply
Jeffrey Epstein's Hades Apartment Has No AC
Jeffrey Epstein's Hades Apartment Has No AC
1 hour ago

Microsoft: The preferred operating system of pedophiles.

1
Reply
