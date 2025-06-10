Goodbye, Seattle! Microsoft Will Leave the Poop & Crime

Seattle has continued its suicidal mission since it surrendered to the fentanyl-fueled radicals of CHAZ/CHOP and Socialist City Council of misfits.

Now even Microsoft is leaving them behind. They are holding their conference far away from the rising crime, nude bike riders, homelessness, poop-filled streets, “tents, urban filth, and open-air drug use.” This will be an enormous blow to Seattle’s tourism sector.

Microsoft hasn’t grown more clever, however. They are considering moving the big conference to San Francisco, also known for its poop and criminal drug addicts, or Las Vegas, another area suffering from urban blight and Democrat leadership.

They should look to Texas or some other place where Republicans still have some control.

Jonathan Choe got hold of the internal memo saying they were ditching Crazyville over the crime and drugs.

#BREAKING: I have obtained the internal memo outlining reasons behind Microsoft Build's(@Microsoft) exit from Seattle. This is an absolute indictment on Mayor Bruce Harrell's(@MayorofSeattle) administration and shows his failure to get the homeless drug crisis under control. https://t.co/T5P4wyNrv0 pic.twitter.com/aI50Nnkza2 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 7, 2025

But here's the real kicker. Redmond, WA based Microsoft is done walking around tents, urban filth, and open-air drug use in Seattle's downtown core. Mayor Harrell had nearly four years in office to handle this problem but has failed to do so. pic.twitter.com/2p5tMSO5c2 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 7, 2025

