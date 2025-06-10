President Trump Sends Proof Of Newsom’s Lie to Fox Reporter

Governor Newsom falsely claimed President Trump never called him about the L.A. riots in an effort to discredit him. So, Trump shared the call log with John Roberts proving he did call “and they spoke for 16 minutes.”

Trump called three days ago and mistakenly said June 10 because he’s busy unlike Gavin who obliges us with his wisdom from his journeyman’s wine cellar on his busiest day.

It doesn’t matter the day since Soros-tied Gavin said they never spoke. It’s not possible that he forgot a 16 minute conversation with a frustrated President.

Well, now we know for sure that we can add bald-faced liar to his list of credits when he’s not overseeing the downfall of California.

“President Trump just contacted me from Air Force 1 to say this:

“First call was not picked up. Second call, Gavin picked up, we spoke for 16 minutes. I told him to, essentially, “get his ass in gear,” and stop the Riots, which were out of control. More than anything else, this… https://t.co/fHkI7FEFJJ — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 10, 2025

WOW: Gavin Newsom claims President Trump never called him about the riots, trying to discredit Trump… and Trump publicized the receipts that prove he did call *and they spoke for 16 minutes* We already knew Gavin is a liar, but wow—this guy is a total disgrace pic.twitter.com/Z6xUR4uytN — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) June 10, 2025

Unlike Newsom, Adams is enforcing the law. It’s a change from what we’ve gone through over the past decade plus.

In New York, Mayor Eric Adams warned the public that the NYPD will “not allow violence and lawlessness” as L.A. riots rage on. He told the public that he will not all tolerate rioting and looting in the Empire State. Adams is doing a much better job than he has in the past but has no chancing of winning the upcoming election. The old people killer Andrew Cuomo is leading and even the radical Islamist candidate beats Eric Adams.

Adams said the right to protest doesn’t include the right to “violence and lawlessness.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch similarly warned that any property damage or violence against law enforcement would be swiftly stamped out by the NYPD.

Fetterman is going against the narrative.

Democrat Sen. Fetterman, who has one foot in the Republican Party, is angry that not one other Democrat condemned the rioting and looting in L.A. The truth is they are pretending it’s not happening.

Fetterman (D-Pa.) shared a photo of multiple cars that had been lit on fire, along with an unidentified man waving a Mexican flag while standing on top of one of the vandalized vehicles.

“I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration–but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement,” Fetterman said, going against the narrative.

No wonder Democrats call him crazy and want him out of the party.

