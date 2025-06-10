Another House Seat Goes Vacant Soon

Tennessee GOP Representative Mark Green plans to leave Congress for the private sector and he’s going to do it soon. That puts the majority of the House in serious jeopardy.

The deal that was too good for him to refuse. He confirmed the news on social media.

Green also serves in the House Homeland Security Committee as chairman.

“After nearly 40 years of public service, I am stepping back from my position as a congressman. Thank you for all the people of TN-07 who have supported me during my tenure as their representative.”

In a longer attached statement, he wrote, “It was with heavy heart that I announced my retirement from Congress. Recently I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up. As a result, today, I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package.”

The reconciliation package is the one big beautiful bill and we don’t know for certain that it’s going to make it. Representative Marjorie Taylor Green won’t vote for it if it has the artificial intelligence related provision in it. She’s probably talking about the Palantir AI to organize the government. There are privacy concerns.

The House has a slim 7-seat advantage with two vacancies and Green didn’t feel it was right for him to leave quite yet.

“Though I planned to retire at the end of the previous Congress, I stayed to ensure that President Trump’s border security measures and priorities make it through Congress. By overseeing the border security portion of the reconciliation package, I have done that. After that I will retire and there will be a special election to replace me. I have no doubt that my policy colleagues in this Congress will continue to strengthen the cause of freedom. May God bless them, and the United States of America.”

His seat is a relatively safe seat for Republicans.

