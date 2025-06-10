President Trump Calls Out Newsom & Bass for Rebuilding Fiasco

Orwell

“Speaking the Truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.”

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

“All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.”

“The quickest way of ending a war is to lose it.”

“Liberal: a power worshipper without power.”

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

“We sleep safe in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would do us harm.”

“Power is not a means, it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.”

“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities,” Voltaire’s Collection des Lettres, 1765.

“History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.” ~ Something apt that Karl Marx said.

“It isn’t that they can’t see the solution. It is that they can’t see the problem.” ~ G.K. Chesterton

“Don’t Gain The World & Lose Your Soul, (Matthew 16:26) Wisdom Is Better Than Silver Or Gold.” (Proverbs 3:14)

The essence of tyranny is the enforcement of stupid laws.~Edmund Burke

Liberty does not exist in the absence of morality. ~ Edmund Burke.

The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money. ~ Unknown

Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. ~ Albert Einstein