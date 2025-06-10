President Trump Calls Out Newsom & Bass for Rebuilding Fiasco

President Trump called out Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom on TruthSocial for bungling the rebuilding of homes in Palisades.
If I didn’t “SEND IN THE TROOPS” to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now, much like 25,000 houses burned to the ground in L.A. do to an incompetent Governor and Mayor – Incidentally, the much more difficult, time consuming, and stringent FEDERAL PERMITTING PROCESS is virtually complete on these houses, while the easy and simple City and State Permits are disastrously bungled up and WAY BEHIND SCHEDULE! They are a total mess, and will be for a long time. People want to rebuild their houses. Call your incompetent Governor and Mayor, the Federal permitting is DONE!!!
#LosAngelesRiots pic.twitter.com/n2yXliPWUS
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 9, 2025
California will do everything in its power to make building more difficult. Even LEGO building, https://t.co/l8xgo9rMi4
— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) June 9, 2025
It’s all under control.
Karen Bass said homelessness was caused by income inequality and Newsom said it was divorce. So I think they got it handled https://t.co/XXgUGxhQZr
— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) June 4, 2025
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: