“Badass” T-Shirt Salesmen at Leftist Rallies Paid $12,500 Weekly?

Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers, while one half of America’s political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil.

Craigslist ads show up before all of these rallies, but NewsGuard claimed in the recent past that the pay is to sell their cheap merchandise. More on that at the end.

The recent Craigslist ad below says they need “tough brave men for the crew I’m building.” Men who will “take risks’ and “not bend” or “fold” under pressure. Selling T-shirts must be a tough business because the ad says they want people who are mentally tough, physically strong, reliable, brave and adhere to team discipline.

They hire military, but not Marines, oh no, not Marines and their honor code.

The title of the job is “operator” and they get a contract.

Have you ever seen people selling cheap goods on the street get deals like this? Maybe they work all day and night.

That salary is enough to buy drugs so we imagine they get a lot of drug addicts.

One of the funders is the anti-American Neville Singham:

Don’t count out funding from our foreign enemies.

Justice Sotomayor worked for LaRaza. It is a Hispanic supremacist organization. Their goal is to take back the land they claim was stolen from Mexico. It’s an anti-white militant group that wants to reconquer the southwest. They already have it would seem.

Painted on the side of an office building in LA this weekend.

What some invaders want:

As for the incompetent Gavin Newsom, he is bought and paid for.

NewsGuard, the Soros-connected fact checkers, the biggest misinformation purveyor online, addressed the ads for the Hands Off rally in April, claiming people were hired only to sell merchandise. So, are we to assume that they needed the “tough badass in LA” to hawk goods?

NewsGuard Wrote:

Actually: The ads sought people to sell merchandise at the rally, not to join in the protest, NewsGuard found. [https://www.newsguardrealitycheck.com/p/conservative-accounts-cite-craigslist]

The hopelessly far-left NewsGuard pointed out that the “Hands Off” rally was not specifically mentioned. That is evidence of nothing.


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

$ 6500 a week is well over 300,000 a year

$ 12500 a week is well over 600,000 a year

Can they really pay many people that much money ??

I find it hard to believe.

