“Badass” T-Shirt Salesmen at Leftist Rallies Paid $12,500 Weekly?

Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers, while one half of America’s political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil.

Craigslist ads show up before all of these rallies, but NewsGuard claimed in the recent past that the pay is to sell their cheap merchandise. More on that at the end.

The recent Craigslist ad below says they need “tough brave men for the crew I’m building.” Men who will “take risks’ and “not bend” or “fold” under pressure. Selling T-shirts must be a tough business because the ad says they want people who are mentally tough, physically strong, reliable, brave and adhere to team discipline.

They hire military, but not Marines, oh no, not Marines and their honor code.

The title of the job is “operator” and they get a contract.

Have you ever seen people selling cheap goods on the street get deals like this? Maybe they work all day and night.

CALIFORNIA RIOT IS A FUNDED OPERATION. Adds on Craigslist paying people $6,500-$12,500/wk for being a “tough badass in LA.” You just can’t make this stuff up. Who has money like that to spend on protests and riots, let alone anything for a weeks worth of work? None of these… pic.twitter.com/6h7dUbyAuP — The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) June 9, 2025

That salary is enough to buy drugs so we imagine they get a lot of drug addicts.

One of the funders is the anti-American Neville Singham:

: Funded Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests; Now Tied to Anti-ICE Riots The LA riots were part of a series of nationwide protests organized by Communist PSL (Party for Socialism & Liberation) taking place on June 7-8. Several days ago,… https://t.co/hhm3D9wz31 pic.twitter.com/uk4kaJQXL7 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 9, 2025

Don’t count out funding from our foreign enemies.

BREAKING: A Los Angeles rioter wearing a Palestinian Keffiyeh refers to the United States as the “enemy,” while advocating for the city to burn down. Communists and Jihadists have declared war on America. pic.twitter.com/68C9XDXZFL — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 9, 2025

DOGE Police Blotter: Flooding cities and highways with vehicles is a tactic used by anarchists in the global intifada. The anti-ICE anarchists who are currently driving a caravan of vehicles through the streets of Los Angeles are carbon copies of the “Wheels of Palestine” tactics… pic.twitter.com/dIK0jeSvHn — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) June 10, 2025

Justice Sotomayor worked for LaRaza. It is a Hispanic supremacist organization. Their goal is to take back the land they claim was stolen from Mexico. It’s an anti-white militant group that wants to reconquer the southwest. They already have it would seem.

What some invaders want:

As for the incompetent Gavin Newsom, he is bought and paid for.

DOGE Police Blotter: Gavin Newsom is bought and paid for by George Soros and the Soros Clan. Newsom is never going to fix any of the catastrophic problems that he created as governor. He wants to break the will of the citizens of California so they will relinquish their rights to… pic.twitter.com/VHXUm8T9wR — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) June 10, 2025

NewsGuard, the Soros-connected fact checkers, the biggest misinformation purveyor online, addressed the ads for the Hands Off rally in April, claiming people were hired only to sell merchandise. So, are we to assume that they needed the “tough badass in LA” to hawk goods?

NewsGuard Wrote:

Actually: The ads sought people to sell merchandise at the rally, not to join in the protest, NewsGuard found. [https://www.newsguardrealitycheck.com/p/conservative-accounts-cite-craigslist]

The hopelessly far-left NewsGuard pointed out that the “Hands Off” rally was not specifically mentioned. That is evidence of nothing.

