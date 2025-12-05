Another Illegal Truck Driver Causes a Six-Car Pileup

A Mexican national was arrested Thursday after Washington State Patrol said he caused a six-vehicle pileup on Interstate 5 in Lacey when the car-hauling semi he was driving without a commercial driver’s license slammed into the back of a school bus. This was just after 7:00 am on I-5 near Martin Road in Lacey.

Authorities identified the driver as Juan Hernandez-Santos, 40, of Huentitlan, Mexico. Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers said there were two adults on the school bus at the time of the crash, but no students were on board.

I recently had a commercial truck cut me off and three other lanes of traffic to drive into a 711.

The driver looked foreign and by some miracle, everyone evaded him. Our truck drivers used to be the safest drivers. We imported lousy drivers and drunk drivers. A drunk illegal killed an eight-year-old child last week in a head-on collision.