Infuriating! The EU Commission Fines X $140 Million for Speech ‘Violations’

The EU Commission is trying to force the United States into following their anti-free speech laws by punishing the Tech Giants. That isn’t a conspiracy theory. They have said that is what they are doing.

The Commission fined Elon Musk’s platform X €120 million, about $140 million, for three key breaches of their oppressive speech laws: misleading paid verification that confuses genuine accounts with impersonators, unlabeled ads in its repository, and blocking researchers’ access to public data on risks like disinformation. X must address the checkmark issue within 60 days and submit a full compliance plan in 90 days, with steeper fines possible for future violations.

Who appointed these imbeciles to be the arbiters of speech for the world?

Secretary Rubiio isn’t having it. Rubio is correct. It is an attack on our people and our Constitution.

Background

In July of this year, the EU moved toward strengthening online censorship, transforming the “Code of Conduct on Disinformation” into a mandatory part of the Digital Services Act. It threatens speech worldwide.

The EU plans to allegedly tame the Internet “Wild West”.

On July 1, 2025, the European Union’s Code of Conduct on Disinformation became mandatory instead of voluntary. It was originally thought to be a voluntary effort by tech companies to clean up their platforms and it is now an official requirement under the EU censorship law, the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Additionally, the EU is expanding its censorship apparatus beyond major platforms. They are going to go after alternative media and independent creators.

These audits are supposed to assess how well companies manage the risks linked to disinformation. They get to decide what is or isn’t disinformation.

The Commission made sure to clarify that while signing the Code is technically voluntary, meeting the Code’s standards is expected. A spokesperson explained, “Compliance with the Code is voluntary. Compliance with the DSA is not.”

They try to pass this censorship off as protecting children, but it’s just another tactic to extort money and silence critics.

The EU Commissioners are the most corrupt people in the West and they are destroying the freedoms of the Europeans.

If we don’t stop them now, they will continue to get worse. We’ll look like communists.

They offered X a secret deal. They are scummy.