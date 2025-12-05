Pennsylvania Officials Admit They Let Non-Citizens Vote

When Bill Clinton put Motor Voter into law, it was fairly obvious he knew it would be a loophole for non-eligible people to vote. We now have people admitting it was used to allow the ineligible to vote.

Judicial Watch joined a case as a friend of the court that is headed for the Supreme Court. The goal is to reverse the Third Circuit’s decision denying the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) standing to sue for voter information guaranteed under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

The Public Interest Legal Foundation is a nonprofit, public interest law firm dedicated to election integrity that is suing for access to Pennsylvania’s voter rolls following a failure to disclose an estimated 100,000 noncitizen registered voter records. Pennsylvania officials reportedly admitted that “for decades, the Department of Motor Vehicles had allowed non-U.S. citizens to register to vote through the state’s ‘motor voter’ system.”

The Motor Voter Act, officially known as the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, is a U.S. federal law that allows eligible citizens to register to vote when they apply for or renew their driver’s license. This law aims to enhance voter registration opportunities and allegedly maintain the integrity of the electoral process by simplifying the registration process. The act requires state governments to offer voter registration services at the same time as driver’s license applications, thereby increasing voter participation.

No one who was paying attention at the time really believed it maintained voter integrity.