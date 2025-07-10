Another Judge Appears to Ignore SCOTUS, Issues a TRO

U.S. District Judge Joseph La Plante said Thursday that he will issue a written ruling by the end of the day further explaining his decision. The injunction also narrows down the scope of the class to infants, removing parents from the case.

In his order, La Plante ruled that deprivation of citizenship, as held by the 14th Amendment, and changes in longstanding policy would create “irreparable harm.”

The injunction is almost sure to be quickly appealed by the Trump administration.

The Supreme Court heard the case earlier this year, and ruled 6-3 last month that plaintiffs seeking nationwide relief must file their cases as a class action lawsuit.

He’s the same judge who issued a nationwide injunction against Trump’s order barring asylum applications outside official ports of entry.

He’s also the judge who attempted to block Trump’s cancellation of TPS for Haitians.