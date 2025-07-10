This Is Why Californians Can’t Get Permits to Rebuild

According to the LA Times, California lawmakers celebrated the passage of the state budget and “transformative” housing legislation at the state Capitol.

Newsom took a rare step earlier this year and publicly supported two bills to lessen environmental review standards to speed up the construction of housing in California. Despite vowing to supercharge homebuilding, Newsom previously backed only smaller-scale policies and construction has stagnated.

He pushed through bills to cut regulations, but his goal is to build multifamily rentals.

Transformative Housing

Governor Newsom plans to replace the beautiful single family homes that burned down with globalist multifamily rentals with $101 million allocated so far. They will be suitable for the millions of third worlders that Democrats brought into the country.

With @California_HCD, we’re delivering $101M to help rapidly rebuild affordable, multifamily rental housing for Angelenos displaced by the January wildfires. We’re ensuring that everyone affected by this tragedy has a safe and affordable place to come home to. pic.twitter.com/EyLAxmk518 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 8, 2025

From the Blue Sky Thread:

Today, @cagovernornewsom.bsky.social announced the release of funding to help rapidly rebuild critically needed affordable multifamily rental housing in the LA area after fires devastated the region six months ago.

HCD’s Multifamily Finance Super NOFA – LA Disaster provides $101M to support recovery and rebuilding efforts and meet the immediate housing needs of disaster-impacted areas and residents in @countyofla.bsky.social.

Six months after fires devastated Los Angeles communities, HCD remains steadfast in its commitment to support recovery and rebuilding efforts as it reflects on the Department’s role to date.

READ MORE in the HCD newsroom: HCD

In other words, residents who were burned out can’t get permits for single family housing, but rental housing can.

The new builds look like Khrushchevkas with nicer windows. How Soviet of them.

At least the Kruschev housing has terraces.

DEI is still going strong.

HCD has received the 2024 ACES award from the Association of California State Employees with Disabilities! This award recognizes departments that have a strong, sustained commitment to the employment of persons with disabilities & creating inclusive work environments.

People living in dumpy rentals vote for Democrats. They call it an emergency recovery option.

Here is more from the blue.sky thread. They are building housing for the New Americans and they are replacing the former residents.

South Park Commons provides 62 affordable homes in Santa Rosa, including 31 permanent supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness. The project is funded by $22.8 million from Housing for a Healthy CA, Infill Infrastructure Grant, and Multifamily Housing Programs.

South Park Commons repurposes a former school into affordable housing featuring on-site services & family amenities. It strengthens a diverse community, tackles housing instability & highlights effective strategies implemented by @cagovernornewsom.bsky.social to address homelessness.

The Democrat underclass is replacing citizens and all they accomplished over 250 years.