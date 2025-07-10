PROOF Democrats Are Pushing Communism, Calling It Democratic

“Every day, it appears that Marx may be too mainstream for Mamdani. It appears that the Democratic mayoral candidate wants to seize luxury condos to house the homeless. I know of one oligarch’s condo with ample room and a great view, (see below, hint: his last name is Soros). ~ Prof. Jonathan Turley

Despite the lie told by far-left fact checker Politifact, Zohran Mamdani’s communist credentials are obvious, and getting more obvious daily. How obvious does it have to be for Democrats who are not communists???

Socialist NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani once called to ‘seize’ luxury homes to house homeless during COVID.

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party’s candidate for New York City mayor and a self-proclaimed socialist, is once again garnering backlash for previous comments he has made espousing language steeped in radical socialist and communist ideology.

The unearthed remarks, stemming from a March 2020 social media post, followed news of separate rediscovered remarks from Mamdami touting the need to “de-commodify” housing through replacing luxury condos with communal-style living that would include things like shared laundry facilities and food co-ops.

“The oligarchs who want us to return to work to goose the stock market are the same ones with thousands of luxury condos as investment properties, sitting empty while NYers die on the streets & in shelters,” Mamdani wrote on social media in response to a news report claiming the first homeless person in New York City with the coronavirus had passed away amid the pandemic.

Mamdani, this time, Mamdani is getting blasted for calling on the government to “seize” luxury condos to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Are you falling for this? Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley said this is unconstitutional.

Zohran Mamdani’s housing plan? Seize private homes and turn them into public communes — all in the name of “guaranteed housing.” Goodbye property rights.

Hello government roommates. This isn’t housing reform —

Hello government roommates. This isn't housing reform — It's socialism with a smile.

That is communism. Every policy Mamdani supports is communist, and some are radical Islamist. As we reported, he has suspected terrorist Siraj Wahhaj campaigning for him and receives funding via CAIR and jihadist Linda Sarsour (Empower Change and Siraj is one of her mentors as she has said).

Rep. Clyburn supports Zohran Mamdani since he is the Democrat nominee. He is endorsing the Democrat nominee, Zohran Mamdani.

“Absolutely I do,” he told the interviewer.

For a while, Clyburn seemed confused and gave an endorsement of Cuomo.

Then the reporter clarified and asked him if he supported Mamdani.

Clyburn said, “I support the Democratic nominee.”

Dem Rep Clyburn is all-in on Mamdani; pledges his support for the communist's candidacy in NYC: "I support the Democratic nominee. He is the nominee."

Chuck Schumer pivoted away from the communist Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani. He supports communist Mamdani but doesn’t want it on the record. He is such a fraud.

“Democrats are united. We are fighting the high costs that American people pay. We are fighting the health care, cuts, Republicans are making. We are fighting the power both bill that they just passed, Democrats are united, and we will and we have been far more united, frankly, than the Republicans,” said Chuck in response to the question, of why he hasn’t endorsed Mamdani.

Chuck has said nice things about Mamdani though.

Schumer refuses to answer why he hasn't endorsed Mamdani — then pivots HARD when asked about Mamdani's supporters threatening a primary challenge against Jeffries. This is getting really uncomfortable for Dem leadership.

Laura Loomer says this should be disqualifying:

Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim Communist running for Mayor of NYC was worried about how the Boston Marathon bomber was treated. Mamdani is a sympathizer of Islamic terrorists and he will be their biggest advocate if he's the next mayor of NYC. This is disqualifying.

They’re Major Liars

So, a CNN panelist, Rep. Richie Torres, lied about the Medicaid changes. The GOP bill cut illegal aliens and requires able-bodied people, requiring them to work 20 hours a week. Scott Jennings called the liar a liar.

Spirited debate with Rep. Richie Torres on Medicaid. Though he denies it, the CBO is clear: 1.4 million illegals & 4.8 million able bodied adults who choose not to work. Republicans are saving Medicaid for the working poor who need it; Dems want free health care for illegals.

