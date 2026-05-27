Communist NYC Mayor Is Upset that Able-Bodied People Who Won’t Work Can’t Get Free Food

New York City officials are sounding the alarm on new federal work requirements for SNAP recipients that could leave New Yorkers without benefits. They don’t deserve them, but the left doesn’t take that into account.

The new federal law, with requirements that will begin affecting beneficiaries on June 1, could leave hundreds of thousands of households in the state without benefits.

They are very upset that able-bodied people without dependents have to work or at least try to get a job, and that is too much to ask. Also, what the New York City communist leadership won’t tell you is that most of the people who will lose SNAP are here illegally.

The administration is only cutting the budget 20%, and Biden increased it 40% in two years.

About 300,000 undeserving people will have to get jobs.

The Ugandan communist doesn’t think there should be requirements: