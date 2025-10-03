The U.S. Supreme Court again on Friday allowed Donald Trump’s administration to revoke a temporary legal protection for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the United States

The justices granted the administration’s request to put on hold a judge’s ruling that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lacked the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, granted to the migrants under Joe Autopen Biden.

This is while litigation proceeds.

The Supreme Court previously sided with the administration in May to lift a temporary order by San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen. Chen issued a final ruling on September 5, finding that Noem’s actions to terminate the program violated a federal law that governs the actions of federal agencies.

The court said in an unsigned order that although the litigation had advanced to a later stage, “the parties’ legal arguments and relative harms generally have not. The same result that we reached in May is appropriate here.”

It affects 600,000 people.

Joe Biden had illegally and unilaterally granted amnesty to millions of foreigners.

He also gave all of them benefits we cannot afford to give and the right to jobs that Americans should have. The US cannot take in the world, especially the unvetted and the criminals like Tren de Aragua gang members.