Trump’s Posts to Pam Bondi Suggest She Could Be on the Mat

About 7:30 pm ET, President Trump posted this on Truth Social: JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!

Then he sent a message directly to Attorney General Pam Bondi, suggesting he was displeased with almoste getting stuck with a woke RINO in an important judicial district. At the same time, other corrupt officials were not being dealt with, or seemingly so.

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

The woke RINO is Erik Siebert, US Attorney in Virginia, who President Trump fired. He would been a big mistake. We wrote about him earlier. He wouldn’t make a move on Letitia James’s mortgage fraud and was ready to dismiss charges or did so.

The latter post voiced frustration and made it sound like Pam better move on some of these indictments.

Then at 8:30 pm, he sent the following which sounded like he thought better of the one he had sent an hour before.

Pam Bondi is doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States. She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving. What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed “Republican.” I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!

I do think Pam Bondi has to do something soon. People are wondering if she’s just biding time.