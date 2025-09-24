Another White Supremacy Hoax

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

The media does not talk about the hoaxes that further fake white supremacy mantras with the masses. We hear about the white supremacy on p.1 of the outlets and when it turns out to be a hoax, which is almost every time, it’s on the back pages in small print.

When I spent time videotaping and writing about the Tea Party, leftists, often tied to the local Democrat politician would show up with their Nazi gear to make us look bad. It’s commonly done. I’ve been around thousands of people at numerous rallies and never met one white supremacist.

A Few Examples

Who could forget this hoax of white supremacists for Glenn Youngkin? The Lincoln Project admitted they staged it.

