Another White Supremacy Hoax

The media does not talk about the hoaxes that further fake white supremacy mantras with the masses. We hear about the white supremacy on p.1 of the outlets and when it turns out to be a hoax, which is almost every time, it’s on the back pages in small print.

When I spent time videotaping and writing about the Tea Party, leftists, often tied to the local Democrat politician would show up with their Nazi gear to make us look bad. It’s commonly done. I’ve been around thousands of people at numerous rallies and never met one white supremacist.

This is the white supremacy the left continually warns us about pic.twitter.com/SUOoaXs9KQ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 23, 2025

A Few Examples

Another FAKE race hoax A message stating, “F*ck N****rs, Trump Rules” was found on @RhodesCollege campus. The individual who reported the message just admitted the whole thing was fabricated. Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/DjT2u5HD6x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024

HATE CRIME HOAX: Student Claims He Found Racist Notes On His Car. Police Say He Wrote Them. https://t.co/3EWpkX1zRm pic.twitter.com/iLawxsFbjk — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 11, 2020

Who could forget this hoax of white supremacists for Glenn Youngkin? The Lincoln Project admitted they staged it.