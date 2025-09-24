Jimmy Kimmel Gives an Emotional Dishonest Apology

Bill O’Reilly told Finnerty on Newsmax last night that Jimmy Kimmel “just made a mistake, and it was a mistake” when he said the Charlie Kirk killer was Maga.

I think if it was only a mistake, Kimmel would have given an honest apology explaining that Charlie Kirk’s killer was not Maga but rather a left-wing furry in love with a transgender man.

Jimmy expressed his regrets in a thoughtful and emotional way. However, he never explained that killer Tyler Robinson was not Maga but on the left and did do it for political reasons.

Robinson may well have mental issues, but he wasn’t insane. He knew what he was doing and he did it for a leftist cause.

Watch: