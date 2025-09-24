Every Oklahoma High School Will Have a TPUSA Chapter

Oklahoma’s public schools chief Ryan Walters said Tuesday that every high school in the state will have a chapter of Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Walters, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, announced the partnership with the national conservative student group in a video posted to X, saying it would counter what he called the classroom dominance of “radical leftists” and teachers unions who “push woke indoctrination on our kids.'”

“What we’re going to continue to do is make sure that our kids understand American greatness, engage in civic dialog and have that open discussion,” he said.

Starting a chapter of Turning Point USA at a private or public high school, as well as a home school, requires three students to serve as leaders and to sign a charter agreement, according to the national group’s website. The local chapter has to organize one activism initiative each semester and remain in good standing with a Turning Point USA field representative.

