Anti-Redistricting State Senator Voted Out, Claims It’s UnChristian

Indiana State Senator Travis Holdman, a Republican, was one of the deciding votes against redistricting. Like the other deciding votes, it was not what his constituents wanted. He lost his primary by 20 points. Holdman thinks the price he is paying is the result of retribution.

Republican State Senator Travis Holdman — who lost by over 20 points — isn’t taking it very well. “Revenge & retribution is not a Christian value.” All you had to do was listen to your constituents. pic.twitter.com/CW41WrS7Fo — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 6, 2026

The Story

It’s not revenge to vote someone out who didn’t listen to the people’s wishes. It’s common sense.

Sen. Travis Holdman, a Republican from northeastern Indiana and the third-most powerful member of the Indiana State Senate, was a central figure in the 2026 redistricting battle. He was perhaps one of the most vocal against it and has operated as a left-wing Republican.

Holdman has served in the Senate since 2008, chairs the influential Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, and is the majority caucus chair.

In December 2025, Holdman was among 21 Republican state senators who joined all 10 Democrats in voting against a mid-decade congressional redistricting plan backed by President Donald Trump. The proposed map would have given the GOP two additional House seats in Indiana.

Holdman publicly stated that his district’s message was clear: “They do not support mid-cycle redistricting, and therefore I cannot support it.” Most saw that as a cover to hide the real motive: to buck President Trump.

President Trump wanted to protect the Republican majority in the House, which is in danger. In January 2026, Trump endorsed Blake Fiechter, a Bluffton real estate broker and city council member, as his challenger. Holdman lost to him by 20 points. It was a clear mandate. People were done with him.

Republican State Senator Travis Holdman — who lost by over 20 points — isn’t taking it very well. “Revenge & retribution is not a Christian value.” All you had to do was listen to your constituents. pic.twitter.com/CW41WrS7Fo — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 6, 2026

Running for re-election is part of the job. When you don’t do what your voters want you to do, sometimes there are consequences. It is how things work.